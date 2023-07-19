AUBURN — The Bulldogs return to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs are sponsored by Gibson’s Heating and Plumbing and hasten you back to a time of soda shops and sock hops. This group has been pleasing audiences for the past 30 years and is currently comprised of Wayne Neukom, Bernie Stone, Bob Zmyslony and Kenny Taylor.
The Bulldogs play music from 1955 to 1969. The Outdoor Theater welcomes everyone with a special vehicle to join the fun and display your vehicle. Gates open at 6:30. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. For more information about the Bulldogs, visit thebulldogs50s60s.com.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn Indiana adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
