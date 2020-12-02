AUBURN — Eckhart Park and the Eckhart Park Skate Park will be closed during the Santa on the Go event scheduled for Dec. 4-6 and 11-13.
The park closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. every evening of the event to ensure it can operate safely and efficiently.
All vehicles are to be vacated from the parking lot by the specified closure time.
The Parks Department’s Santa on the Go will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 4-6 and 11-13. The free, drive-through-only event will pass through the parking lot of Eckhart Park, which will be decorated with lights and inflatables. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be waving and wishing holiday cheer from a distance.
Park staff members will be collecting canned goods for the local food bank as well as letters to Santa. People attending are asked to remain in their vehicle throughout the entire event.
Santa on the Go is sponsored by Metal Technologies Inc. and Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender and Stephen Hostetter, NMLS No. 454468.
