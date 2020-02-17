Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from Feb. 9-15, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Alena Rasnick, 44, of the 4800 block of Innsbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 9 at 11:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Bernice Farmer, 38, of the 1100 block of Shawna Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Lukas Schoch, 22, of the 700 block of Romy Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 10 at 9:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony.
Randy Miller, 35, of the 4400 block of C.R. 4, Waterloo, was arrested Feb. 10 at 7:04 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Smith, 62, of the 1300 block of 1304 Wesley Road, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Patricia Brandeberry, 63, of Castle Court, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael McDonald, 20, of the 800 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 11 at 10:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; battery, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Guy Lepley, 44, of the 100 block of Rose Street, Avilla, was arrested Feb. 11 at 11:34 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia Class B misdemeanor; and possession of a Chinese throwing star, a Class C misdemeanor.
Randolph Warakai, 30, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 12 at 6 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Erich Zumbaugh, 26, of the 1000 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 12 at 9:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana Class B misdemeanor.
Charles Dunten, 29, of the 2200 block of Southway Drove, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 14 at 9:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
David Hicks, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested Feb. 14 at 11:13 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of a precursor by a methamphetamine offender with a habitual offender enhancement, a Level 6 felony.
Jerry Simpson, 43, of the 500 block of East Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 15 at 3:22 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated or with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Allyssia Dewitt, 26, of the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 15 at 5:48 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Russell Warner, 57, of the 1300 block of Sanders Drive, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 15 at 7:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kristin Yahne, 19, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested Feb. 15 at 11:30 p.m. by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of assisting a criminal, a Level 5 felony.
