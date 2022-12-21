GARRETT — United Way executive director Tyler Cleverly made a surprise presentation of the 2021 Barbara S. Oren volunteer award to Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
The presentation was made at the conclusion of Monday’s school board meeting.
The award is presented annually to a person who exhibits qualities possessed by the late Barbara S. Oren, one of the four original founders of the United Fund in 1960. Mrs. Oren was caring, hard-working, generous, willing to help others and committed to making DeKalb County a better place.
A newspaper report at the time of Oren’s death in 1997 described her as a person “whose spirit shined in helping other people.” The United Way wants to celebrate that spirit of selfless volunteerism in recognizing the Barbara S. Oren Volunteer of the Year.
Weaver currently serves as the board secretary of the United Way of DeKalb County, as well as the governance committee. She previously serviced on the Community Impact Committee.
“I am truly humbled to receive the Barbara S. Oren Award for volunteerism. It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve in our community alongside so many caring and passionate people,” she said.
“I could name so many others I feel are more deserving of this award. There is a quote by Helen Keller that I feel exemplifies DeKalb County: ‘Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.’
“I am thankful to live in a community who comes together to make a difference,” she said.
