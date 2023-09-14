Two taken to the hospital following crash
AUBURN — A driver and passenger were taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 7th Street and Duesenberg Drive, Auburn Police reported.
Alyssa M. Perry, 22, of Auburn and a female juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital following the crash. Police said Perry complained of pain to the elbow and lower arm. The female juvenile sustained minor facial bleeding.
Police said Perry, driving a 2010 Ford Focus, had turned from 7th Street onto Duesenberg, in the path of a 2012 Dodge Durango, driven by Tammy S. Yeaser, 43, of Fort Wayne. Yeaser was not injured, police said.
Police estimated total damage to be as much as $10,000.
