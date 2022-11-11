An article in Thursday’s newspaper stated that at a meeting of the DeKalb County Council Tuesday, DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson said the commissioners had approved a road use agreement for companies proposing to build solar projects in the county.
Watson said he did not state the commissioners had approved the agreements but that the agreements will be required as part of the development plans for all solar projects.
