AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day period of Saturday through Monday.
The county has reported 72 cases in the first 11 days of May.
The new patients include one in the 31-40 age group and between ages 41-50.
The new patients bring the total to 4,321 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
