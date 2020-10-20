AUBURN — The superintendent of DeKalb Central Schools has expressed concerns about a proposal to move the DeKalb County Highway Department to school-owned property on C.R. 34.
The site and its resulting traffic would be too close to DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School, about one-half-mile to the west, Superintendent Steve Teders said Monday.
Teders said he explained his concerns to DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman in a phone call one week ago.
The day before, Hartman had said in a commissioners meeting that he was considering the site as a new home for the Highway Department, after the potential purchase of a site on C.R. 27 did not work out.
The school corporation owns the 48-acre site on C.R. 34, immediately east and south of the county’s Central Communications emergency dispatching center.
Hartman said Monday that his discussion of the C.R. 34 site was “just a fishing expedition,” but he has not given up hope, in spite of Teders’ phone call.
“It would be perfect,” Hartman said about the site, “but we’ll see what they come back with” from the school district, he added.
The Highway Department would need only 15 acres of the 48 acres on the school-owned property, Hartman said. Traffic from the Highway Department could travel to the east and use C.R. 35 to access the rest of the county, instead of using busy C.R. 427 near the high school.
The site is near the exact center of the county, Hartman noted.
School board member Greg Lantz will bring up the site for discussion with the other four school board members to see how they react, Hartman said.
Teders said he also told Hartman that the 48-acre plot, known as the FFA Land Lab, was acquired to support the school’s agriculture department and FFA program.
Commissioners previously were considering purchase of a site even closer to the school complex, on the southeast corner of C.R. 34 and C.R. 427. Teders said he sent a letter to the commissioners on April 6, “expressing my concerns for that property.”
County Council President Rick Ring also said the C.R. 34 and C.R. 427 site was unacceptable because of its proximity to the schools and a new housing subdivision directly north of it.
Monday, County Commissioners Hartman and Don Grogg again reviewed their objections to moving the Highway Department to the site of a new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn. They said that would create a traffic hazard with the Highway Department’s dump trucks and other heavy vehicles exiting onto busy S.R. 8.
State highway officials have discouraged the idea of installing a traffic signal at the new road leading to the Community Corrections Center, because it is too close to other traffic lights on S.R. 8, the commissioners said.
Seeking a better site for the Highway Department, commissioners this summer focused on an unused concrete plant on C.R. 27, south of U.S. 6 at the west edge of Waterloo. Although that site drew favorable reactions, negotiations to buy it from current owner Mike Klink seem to have ended earlier this month with no agreement.
Hartman on Monday called the school-owned land on C.R. 34 his “Plan C” for a highway department site and said he is “running out of alphabet.”
Commissioners are looking for a new home for the Highway Department because its current headquarters on Ensley Avenue extended in south Auburn is aging and has no room to expand.
