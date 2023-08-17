AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday awarded a contract to replace a bridge on C.R. 72 between C.R. 39 and C.R. 45 to R.G. Zachrich.
The company submitted the low bid of $449,862, which still was above an engineer’s estimate of $426,558.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 3:56 am
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said work to replace the bridge is planned to take place this fall.
The company submitted the low bid of $449,862, which still was above an engineer’s estimate of $426,558.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said work to replace the bridge is planned to take place this fall.
Also Monday, the commissioners accepted an amended quote from Security Automation Systems for labor to install a video system at the new DeKalb County Highway garage for $45,185. The quote for labor costs was reduced from an original amount of $49,750 because the number of cameras to be installed has been reduced.
The commissioners adopted an ordinance that reduces the speed limit on C.R. 20 from the intersection of C.R. 23 to the intersection of C.R. 27 to 45 mph. Commissioner Mike Watson was opposed.
The commissioners approved a holiday schedule for next year, reducing the number of county government holidays from 13 that are observed this year to 12. Commissioners President William Hartman proposed combining the holidays observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day to account for the one-day reduction in holidays.
Commissioners also declined to include Juneteenth as a county employee holiday.
“I can’t do the Juneteenth. I think that’s doubling up, and it’s not well defined either, nationally. It was one that everyone just kind of bandwagoned on and I don’t think it’s appropriate,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
Juneteenth was presented to the commissioners as a possible holiday because it is recognized as a federal holiday, they heard.
Juneteenth became an official holiday on June 17, 2021 and is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
“I would like to see Martin Luther King Junior Day combined in with Presidents’ Day. We have so many holidays there at the first of the year,” Hartman said. “I’d like to see those combined and bring us back to 12 paid holidays.”
“I think I could go for that too,” Sanderson said.
“I think one a month on average is very sufficient,” Hartman added.
“I think it’s pretty darned good,” Sanderson agreed. “You won’t find anywhere near that in the private sector.”
“Juneteenth. We don’t, no…” Hartman continued.
“It’s just not well defined,” Sanderson added.
“I don’t disagree on the pick of the holiday with the Juneteenth, but, you know, given the pressure that we’re already putting on the budget in terms of increased wages and so forth, I’m real hesitant to take away a holiday,” Watson said.
“You realize of course, the holidays are a drag on the budget,” Hartman said. “We’re talking about wages. We give all these holidays. That takes away from their wages.”
“I’m just hesitant to take anything away. I’m hesitant to add anything too,” Watson said.
“I see both sides of this. I think this is a good compromise,” Sanderson said, “Compared to the private sector especially.”
Watson voted against the schedule.
