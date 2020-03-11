ST. JOE — Detectives from the Indiana State Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department are seeking public assistance as they attempt to identify two suspects responsible for a burglary of the Oasis Tavern in St. Joe.
The investigation has revealed that the burglars entered the Oasis Tavern shortly after midnight on Monday Dec. 23, 2019. The tavern was closed at the time of the burglary.
Evidence shows two suspects driving a pickup truck, who walk up and then enter the main entrance without force. They were able to remove a large safe from an office area, along with other items. The investigation also revealed evidence that suggests the suspects have possible ties to the Paulding County, Ohio area.
Police encouraged anyone who may recognize the suspects or have any relevant information that may assist detectives with their investigation to contact the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 925-3365 or CrimeStoppers at 927-4811 to report the information.
