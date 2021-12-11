INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college and high school advisers, mentors, student leaders and other advocates are encouraged to join the Indiana Commission for Higher Education for the 2021 Indiana Student Advocates Conference, Dec. 15-16 in a virtual format.
Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue a fulfilling career, and Indiana graduates should expect that the degree or credentials they earn will prepare them for meaningful employment and career advancement, the commission stated. The 2021 Student Advocates Conference will emphasize the importance of integrated work experiences that help students apply their learning, connect with employers and develop marketable skills.
“Whether its an internship, research project or student engagement experience, career-relevant experiences are critical to preparing students for the transition from the classroom to the workforce,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
Those attending can participate in breakout sessions to discover innovative practices, share success stories and learn about state policies and initiatives impacting college completion and student success.
Sponsored by the Strada Education Network and in partnership with the Indiana Association of College Admissions Counselors, the Student Advocates Conference will be held virtually this year.
Included in this year’s conference is the recognition of the 2021 Stan Jones Student Success Award recipients named in honor of the late Stan Jones who was the founder and former president of Complete College America and former Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education. The award was designed to build upon Stan’s legacy of landmark education policy and student success initiatives.
2021 Stan Jones Student Success Award Winners:
Indiana University
IU Bloomington will implement the 21st Century Scholar Academic Enhancement and Engagement Initiative, which is designed to increase engagement and academic focus among Scholars. This initiative will promote student success among more than 3,000 21st Century Scholars, promote cohort support among STEM majors and support Scholars transitioning from virtual to on-campus learning. Additionally, it will increase the overall level of campus engagement and identity as a 21st Century Scholar among freshmen.
Purdue University West Lafayette
The Division of Summer Session at Purdue University aims to enhance programming and help students overcome learning loss caused by COVID-19 instructional changes. The primary goal of the program is to increase the number of students who are prepared for college-level calculus courses.
To register for the 2021 Student Advocates Conference, visit the commission’s website, https://www.in.gov/che/meetings-and-events/student-advocates-conference/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.