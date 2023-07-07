AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will offer two social studies classes for home-schooled students this fall: Eckhart Envoys and Social Science Surveyors.
Both classes will take place every Monday in the Assembly Room at the main library beginning on Sept. 11. Eckhart Envoys will run from 10:15-11 a.m. Social Science Surveyors will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Eckhart Envoys is for home-schooled students in grades K-5. Students will learn about countries and cultures from around the world.
Social Science Surveyors is designed for home-schooled middle- and high-school students. This semester will focus on geography, both physical and human.
On the last day of the semester, Dec. 18, both classes will celebrate together with an international feast.
More information, including weekly scheduled topics, can be found on the library’s online calendar, https://epl-lib.libcal.com.
