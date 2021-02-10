WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council has hired Indiana Signworks to create a new sign for the town’s Industrial Park Drive.
Town Manager Pam Howard said town officials are excited for the partnership with Nucor, TrueCore, Gibson's Heating and Plumbing, Star Technology and First Class Auto Repair, businesses that will be included on the sign.
At its meeting Tuesday evening, the council approved an industrial sign zoning change. The text of the Waterloo Zoning Ordinance at 9.13 (D) 3 will be changed to read: "Such sign shall have a maximum sign face area of 140 square feet, a maximum height of 25 feet above grade level, and a minimum setback of 15 feet from street right-of-way;"
The town of Waterloo has been given an historical document from James McCague of Jacksonville, Florida. It documents his great-grandfather, James McCague, being commissioned into the Waterloo Rifles on Nov. 17, 1881, signed by Gov. Albert Porter with the Indiana seal.
The late James McCague owned a sawmill and had connections with the Waterloo waterworks as an early engineer. He is buried in Waterloo’s cemetery along with his family.
