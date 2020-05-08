AUBURN — Hal and Millie Finn of Auburn are celebrating their 90th birthdays. Millie celebrated her birthday on April 20, and Hal will celebrate his on May 13.
The couple met and were married in 1951 while serving in the U.S. Air Force. After their service they attended and graduated from Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with degrees in business and English respectively. Hal taught school for 33 years, and Millie taught for 30 years in Los Angeles, California.
After retiring they took up residence in Overland Park, Kansas, to be near their son, David, and his wife, Barbara, and their two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Daniel. The couple also have one great-grandchild, whose parents are Elizabeth and Frank Morphis.
In 2004, Hal and Millie moved to Auburn to be closer to his siblings, his sister, Sandy Rose, and family from Kalamazoo, brother Joe Finn and family in Auburn as well as Arnold Finn’s family in Garrett.
They enjoyed traveling throughout the years and recently participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D. C. They will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary in July.
