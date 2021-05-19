INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education said Wednesday it has awarded 200 scholarships to the fifth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Recipients from DeKalb County area Penelope Swift of DeKalb High School and Jacob Thompson of Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, each recipient will receive $7,500 annually, and up to $30,000 total over four years, for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating from college.
“Hard work, passion and academic excellence are just a few characteristics of these future teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We are pleased to award them with a scholarship as they pursue their teaching credentials that will ultimately benefit their students and the state.”
A total of 439 students applied for the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 231 high schools in 84 of Indiana’s 92 counties. The commission said 72% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors, with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarships, students had to either graduate in the highest 20%t of their high school classes or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT achievement tests.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, a student must earn a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.
