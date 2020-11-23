AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday signed a five-year contract for ambulance service with Parkview Health.
Parkview EMS will serve DeKalb County from 2021 through 2025 for $250,000 per year.
“That’s a very fair price,” said James McCanna, attorney for the County Commissioners.
The county is paying $200,000 this year in its final contract signed with DeKalb Health, which has been acquired by Parkview Health.
During negotiations for the new contract, county officials initially hesitated at allowing Parkview EMS to take over emergency dispatching of ambulances. County officials worried that the new procedure would take longer than the current system of dispatching by DeKalb Central Communications.
“They explained in some detail why they can be just as quick in getting first-responders to the scene,” McCanna said about Parkview EMS.
County officials succeeded in eliminating a proposed clause that would have allowed either the county or Parkview to cancel the contract without cause by giving 180 days’ notice.
“We did not want either party to be able to get out of it early if no one did anything wrong,” McCanna said. County officials did not object to language allowing termination for cause.
Also Monday, commissioners agreed to pay $4,648.50 — the county’s 10% share — for a feasibility study of improvements to Cedar Creek’s banks in Auburn.
The state Lake and River Enhancement fund will pay 80% — $37,188 — for the study by FlatLand Resources of Muncie, the lowest of three bidders on the project. The City of Auburn also will be asked to pay 10% of the cost.
The consultants will design streambank stabilization at two sites in Auburn — in Eckhart Park and between 7th and 9th streets, immediately east of downtown Auburn.
Commissioners heard a request from the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge to install steps leading from a trail along the St. Joseph River to the west entrance of the Spencerville Covered Bridge. They tabled the request for further research.
A representative of Johnson Melloh of Indianapolis presented a proposal for an energy-savings project that would include solar installations at county-owned buildings.
Commissioners President William Hartman said he could be interested in solar fields for the Central Communications center, the Sunny Meadows county farm and the new Community Corrections Center.
“I don’t want to put anything on this building,” Hartman said about the courthouse.
