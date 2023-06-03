Three arrested
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Adrian Hinkle, 44, of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tabytha Sattison, 29, of the 800 block of Lane 150, Hamilton Lake, was arrested as 12:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Rosita Castillo, 36, of the 100 block of East Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 9 p.m. by Butler Police on a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.