GARRETT — Garrett’s electrical power users will see a rate reduction next year, but hikes will be made in the water and wastewater utilities.
Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. and Scott Bowles of Spectrum Engineering led a cost of service study discussion with the Garrett Common Council Tuesday.
Both consultants noted the city’s proactive decision to contract with wholesale power provider Wolverine Power Cooperative, based in Cadillac, Michigan in June 2019 through May 2025 to hedge price increases after watching trends and indicators. Recently, the city extended that contract through 2030.
The action immediately eliminated an electric rate tracker, thus reducing per kilowatt rates for customers.
Council member Bobby Diederich asked if rate payers saw a reduction following the removal of the rate tracker.
While the kilowatt cost might be lower, the usage increased due to high usage in the summer, and people being home due to COVID, Bowles said.
Guerrettaz and Bowles referred to 2019 as the test year, as 2020 and 2021 would be redundant due to COVID and loads that might skew the analysis.
While an 8.3% average overall reduction was originally recommended, increased costs for capital improvement projects and inflation led them to take a second look at how much reduction would be prudent.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch noted the cost of transformer increased by 48%. Other capital improvements down the road include new street lights and replacement lamps.
Guerrettaz and Bowles both suggested gradualism in the reduction to be on the side of caution, reducing rates by 4% and revisit again next year for additional reductions. They estimated the difference in rates would amount to about $3 per customer.
The council gave its unanimous consent to move forward on a rate ordinance to be implemented the first quarter of 2022.
Guerrettaz also updated a rate package for the wastewater utility that originally called for no increase. But capital improvements on several sewer lines and the unknown cost of an engineer to outline the plan would need to be covered.
He recommended a 2% increase to help get the sewer project up and running. A debt will be falling off in July 2023 that would free-up $400,000 in revenue annually would help the city pay-as-you-go on the project or perhaps they could slide a bond issue. That would be good news beginning in 2024, he said.
The bad news is that “nothing is more expensive than underground utilities,” Guerrettaz said.
Demske noted there is no fund for a storm system for the city at this time and recent rains have threatened the system.
“Garrett is already behind on that,” Guerrettaz said, recommending the system be looked into in the coming 4-6 years.
A 5% increase in water rates was also recommended to fund upcoming capital improvements such as a new building for the utility’s Vactor truck.
The council gave its consensus for the water and wastewater rates to be implemented in a rate ordinance to be presented at a future meeting for approval.
At the outset of the meeting, resident Mark Andrews told council members the city’s website is “way behind” and city meeting minutes and agendas are not posted.
