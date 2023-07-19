HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board is looking for a new member.
Board president Jeremy Hill resigned his position Monday, effective immediately, due to moving out of the district.
The board will be accepting letters of interest to fill the position through Monday, July 24, at noon. Interested individuals must reside either in district 1 or district 2, Superintendent Tony Cassel said.
Letters should be delivered, sealed, to the high school office or to the superintendent’s office. Letters should be addressed to Stacy Shull, acting president of the school board.
Also during Monday’s school board meeting, the board accepted a donation from Farmer’s State Bank for the athletic department in the amount of $2,500.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of: varsity boys basketball coach Chase Holden; assistant varsity boys basketball coach Quade Pike; head varsity volleyball coach and middle school language arts teacher Jeff Stanner; and temporary second grade teacher Tracy Burnett.
