AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library locations will be closed Monday through Saturday, March 14. to allow all library staff members to devote their time to helping with the finishing touches for the main library's reopening.
The main library officially will reopen on Sunday, March 15, from 1-5 p.m. After that day, new hours will be implemented for all library locations. Visit the library's website at epl.lib.in.us/hours-location/ to learn more.
The library is highlighting its streaming services, Hoopla and Kanopy. While the library is closed, these library services are available anytime. Patrons should use the barcode number on their library cards, as well as the four-digit pin made when signing up for a library card, to instantly gain access to Hoopla and Kanopy’s libraries. Hoopla carries movies, music, audiobooks, and more, while Kanopy is focused on providing a large movie and documentary library. Hoopla allows five checkouts a month with an Eckhart Public Library card, while Kanopy offers 10 checkouts a month. The library encourages patrons to check out these services.
