Parkview DeKalb Hospital recognized for excellence in infant and maternal health

AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital has achieved another honor.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital has been recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association — in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, MD, FACOG — for its commitment to infant and maternal health. The announcement was made at the third annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Parkview DeKalb earned the INspire Hospital of Distinction designation based on its having implemented best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension.
This is the third consecutive year that Parkview DeKalb has been recognized in the program.
“I am proud of the safe, high-quality care that our Family Birthing Center team provides each day to create an excellent experience for our patients,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “This recognition reflects their dedication to supporting our moms and babies and helping them get off to a healthy start together.”
“Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s dedication to quality improvement in maternal and child health is truly inspirational,” said Brittany Waggoner, IHA Maternal and Infant Quality Improvement Advisor. “Despite the challenges our Indiana delivering facilities are facing today, they remain committed to creating a highly reliable obstetric care system for moms and babies across Indiana.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
The Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus is located at 1316 E. 7th St. in Auburn.
