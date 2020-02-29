Seventeen sentenced
in court hearings
AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 17 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Ross Ledford of the 100 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 26, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Riley Baker of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor, and 180 days of incarceration for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 60 days. He was placed on probation through Feb. 26, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Ryan Bogatitus of the 1200 block of Alyson Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and was fined $1 for counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 69 days served while the case was pending. In a separate case he received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Wilcox of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for battery on a minor child, a Level 6 felony.
Ricky Flores of the 8200 block of East U.S. 33, Churubusco, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation, was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Mickey Smith of Cox Farm Road Southeast, Acworth, Georgia, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served since Jan. 29 and four additional days in October, and fined $50 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clifford Bard of the 1500 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel Brown of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 27, 2021 and was fined $1. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Barbara Cousino of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to six days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $50 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Michael Badger of the 2300 block of Woodland Trail, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 27, 2021.
James Scott of the 200 block of Lisle Street, Kendallville, received a 90-day sentence and was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case he was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Feb. 28, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days. The sentences will be served consecutively.
James Schenkel of the 1300 block of St. Joseph Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 175 days of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of marijuana. In a separate case he was sentenced to 15 days of incarceration, fined $1 and his driving license was suspended for 60 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. In a third case he was sentenced to 175 days of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Andrew Herrick of the 007 block of C.R. 40, Avilla, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shayne Rodman of the 800 block of Pearse Avenue, Auburn, received a pair of 180-day sentences for leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors, and a 60-day sentence for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 88 days. He received credit for 44 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Lashona Stitt of the 1100 block of North Meade Street, Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except three days, for conversion, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Sean McDonald of the 1000 block of Cambridge Court, Decatur, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 120 days.
Jesus Sanchez of the 200 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration and was fined $1 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
