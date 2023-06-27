GARRETT — Graduation season continued this month when two Garrett Police officers completed a 14-week K-9 program through the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
“Luka,” a German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix and handler Sgt. Logan Kelly paired up about six months ago.
In order to be considered for the K-9 unit, an officer must be on the force at least two years. The pair join Garrett Police Department officers “Axel,” also a German shepherd/Malinois mix, and his handler, Sgt. Kylan LaMotte.
“I had already expressed interest with Sgt. LaMotte,” Kelly said of working together.
“I had already trained with him and Axel a lot, and I learned how to do things and built in the trust there with him to learn how to do K-9 stuff,” Kelly said, who has been on the local police department for four years, mostly on third shift.
“They opened up a position because we got a grant from the James Foundation and I applied for it and put in a letter of interest on why I think I was the best qualified,” Kelly added.
“This is my first dog. I have always had a love for animals — dogs in particular. That was always my goal getting into law enforcement that I wanted to get on the K-9 unit,” he said.
In February, Kelly and LaMotte drove to Michigan where they were able to “interview” 12-15 different breeds of dogs brought over from a kennel in Poland for the job.
Luka is slightly smaller in stature than a German shepherd but with similar coloring, weighing about 68 pounds. Considered a working dog, it is popular in police work.
Kelly said he and Luka connected right away. He brought the dog home before training began two weeks later.
Luka is a dual purpose K-9, having been trained in narcotics, drug sniffing, apprehension which includes biting and handler protection.
“Luka is always watching from the car and will bark if someone gets too close,” Kelly said.
As for tracking, the K-9 is trained for locating those wanted by the police as well as lost kids and perhaps people with autism or dementia, in which case Luka is trained to alert rather than apprehend when ordered by his handler.
“With having a dog, one thing obviously is that they are trained to bite, so it’s a big liability,” Kelly said. “You really have to know case law — that’s big in police work. Knowing your laws, knowing what you are allowed to do and what not to do.
“With a K-9, that becomes part of that, too, so knowing when to get your dog out, when to utilize them is important.
“In police work, you have to make split-second decisions, and when you throw a dog that can bite in the mix, you have to make it quicker,” he adds.
“He is very protective of me, so he is constantly watching my back,” Kelly said. “If anybody gets too close to me, Luka gets pretty close, even if somebody is just shaking hands with me.
“People see police dogs and think they are intimidating. (Luka) is good for the community and he is out there to do public relations, and he is out there to protect — he would do anything for me and if I asked him he would do it for anyone else I asked him to.
“He is out there for the good, and ready to work and protect the city.”
Luka stays in an indoor/outdoor access kennel at Kelly’s Fort Wayne home, so if the family dogs are in the back yard, they can interact through the kennel.
Kelly and his wife have an 18-month-old with a daughter on the way in the fall.
Safety is also of concern for K-9 officers.
The K-9 car is always running, equipped with an air conditioner/heater for dogs in kennel. An alarm goes off in case the temperature gets too hot or too cold in the vehicle, setting off sirens and lights. A fan turns on and opens the windows, Kelly said.
The K-9 officers will be out and about for Garrett Heritage Days on July 3-4 and will be part of Auburn Shifters Club event on July 8 with the dogs.
“That was one of the big targets of me wanting to get a dog in the community,” he said.
After a bit more than a week on the road, the pair are still getting used to the schedule — but things are going a bit slower since training is over.
“Luka is a really good dog — we still getting acquainted. As a working dog, he is constantly wanting to be doing things. We get out and trained, played let him be a dog for a while. He loves his rubber ball and being petted. He’s a spoiled dog.
“He is definitely like family. He is my partner, the greatest partner I can have with me, all eight hours of the shift,” Kelly adds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.