WATERLOO — DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade Jazz 1 and 2 bands earned gold ratings in a recent Indiana State School Music Association competition.
Along with a gold rating, Jazz 1 also received the coveted “with distinction" award, said Shanna Lank, DeKalb director of bands.
Jazz 1 band members receiving solo awards were Parker Morton, Jacob Hanes, Lucas Hanes and Landon Snyder.
From the Jazz 2 band, solo awards went to Alana Morris, Syerra Opper, Sam Holbe, Emma Salisbury and Shelby Badger.
“This year ISSMA hosted a different type of jazz contest. All participants were asked to submit video recordings of their ensembles playing for adjudication purposes,” Lank said.
“We would like to thank our seniors for their great leadership in our program, our parents for driving kids to and from rehearsals, and our sponsors who made it possible for a jazz program to grow,” Lank said.
