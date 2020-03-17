Several area organizations have announced closings or canceled scheduled activities due to the coronavirus.
Garrett buildings close
GARRETT — The City of Garrett is closing all city buildings and departments to the public for the foreseeable future, Mayor Todd Fiandt said Monday.
“As of now, all employees are still working and will be in the office to answer emails, phone calls and collect mail or be able to meet by appointment only. No drop-in visits will be allowed,” Fiandt said in a news release.
The city has canceled today’s Board of Works and Common Council meetings. The next Board of Works and council meetings are scheduled for April 7.
Anyone with questions may call 357-3836.
St. Martin’s cancels medical appointments
GARRETT — All routine medical appointments at St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, are canceled.
The clinic is working to set up tele-med visits and will release more information as soon as possible.
The clinic will remain open to provide refills for its patients. Refill requests are to be made by calling the clinic at 357-0077 to schedule.
Patients who become ill are asked to call the clinic for a phone assessment. Phones will be answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2-8 p.m. Thursdays.
People may visit the St. Martin’s website, smhcin.org, for more information about the COVID-19 virus.
Community men’s breakfasts canceled
AUBURN —The annual DeKalb Community Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series at the Auburn First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall has been suspended for the next three weeks.
Church officials said they will consult with health officials as Good Friday approaches to determine if it would be appropriate to hold the final breakfast event on Good Friday, April 10.
Ford museum closing for next four weeks
AUBURN — The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum has decided, in accordance with public health recommendations, to close to the public and suspend all volunteer activities and meetings through April 13 to help mitigate the rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus.
“The decision to close our doors for a month is unprecedented, and is not one that has been made lightly; however, nothing is more important to our organization than the safety of our visitors, students, staff members, volunteers and members,” said the museum’s Executive Director Joshua Conrad. “After looking at our guest book from this past two weeks, we were visited by 15 states and four countries, it doesn’t matter if there hasn’t been any local impact by the virus, we don’t want to be the reason there is. No amount of admissions or gift shop sales is worth the price of someone’s health. This is one way that we can support our local public health workers, officials and community in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
He added, “At this time the museum is busy getting ready for the upcoming travel season by prepping cars and planning our adventures with them. We greatly appreciate everyone’s flexibility and patience and thank you for your continued support of the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum. We look forward to seeing you back at the museum when we reopen. If you have any questions, please email us at info@fordv8foundation.org, or call 927-8022 and watch our website, fordv8foundation.org. and Facebook pages for updates, as the situation has been rapidly changing.”
Heimach Center cancels senior center activities
AUBURN — AARP tax appointments at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., are temporarily canceled.
Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day luncheon is canceled.
The Adult Health Fair scheduled for April 23 at the center is canceled.
All support group meetings at the center are canceled for this month.
Friday night euchre is temporarily canceled.
The Northern Indiana Grandparents and Caregivers Support Group meeting that was scheduled for March 24 has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a future date.
The center staff asks that people coming to the center for any reason should do so only if they are well and no one in their home is ill. To check on other activities, call the center ahead at 925-3311.
Butler Community Food Pantry makes changes
BUTLER — Effectively immediately, the Butler Community Food Pantry will make changes for its monthly distributions.
The pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will be open from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Drivers will be asked to pull up like a drive-thru at the front entrance. Walkers will line up along the front side of the building.
Food pantry volunteers will have pre-packaged bags of state donations and a list of other items visitors can choose from.
Food pantry organizers ask visitors to be patient as they try to serve everyone as quickly as possible. There will be signs posted to guide everyone to the designated areas.
For more information, call the church office at 868-2098.
Curiosity Shop closed through April 13
GARRETT — The Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, will be closed through April 13. Donations will be accepted at the shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the recent health concerns, please be advised that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, 2020,
Beef-and-noodle dinner canceled
AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club has canceled its March 21 beef-and-noodle dinner. The club still is planning to have its April 18 beef-and-noodle dinner.
Churches cancel Lenten lunches
BUTLER — The Lenten luncheon series hosted by local United Methodist churches has been canceled.
St. Martin’s benefit event postponed
GARRETT — A benefit to raise funds for St. Martin’s Healthcare, set for Saturday, April 4 at the Auburn Moose Lodge, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
Purse Palooza has been postponed
GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Center’s Purse Palooza, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26, has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
Council committee meeting canceled
AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council has canceled its Ordinance and Resolution Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.