BUTLER — Gary Miller, of 314 W. Oak St., Butler, will fill the Butler District 3 city council vacancy created by the recent resignation of Tammy Davis.
DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard Ring said Tuesday he has appointed Miller, effective Thursday. Mayor Hartman was scheduled to make the announcement formally at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
In July, Davis informed Hartman she was moving out of Butler with her husband next month. For the past 24 years, Davis had represented Butler’s 3rd District, which encompasses nearly all areas south of Main Street (U.S. 6) and west of Broadway (S.R. 1).
