GARRETT — Walmart Distribution Center No. 6074 has donated $500 to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s “Meat” the Need Initiative, the charitable organization said.
The gift will help ensure that hunger-relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within DeKalb County continue to have access to nutritious meat, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said.
According to Feeding America, an estimated 4,700 DeKalb County residents — 1,800 of whom are children — regularly struggle with food insecurity, the Garrett-based charitable agency said.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries. Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities, and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times,” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein is so important and sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
“The Distribution Center’s contribution will cover the processing cost of approximately 400 pounds of donated livestock and deer — providing over 1,600 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for their continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
