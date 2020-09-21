AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported one death and 16 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The person who died was older than 90 years and is the county’s 14th death of a person who was infected with the coronavirus and the seventh death since Sept. 9.
The 10 new patients raise the county’s total to 469 cases since March and 118 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Monday’s new patients range in age from 13 to 75. The 75-year-old is hospitalized, 10 are recovering at their homes, the the department has no further information on five of them, a news release said. Two of the patients are 13 and 14 or younger, and three are 60 or older.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 46 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units. Neither figure has changed since Wednesday, so they do not include the hospitalized patient reported Monday.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
As often seen at the start of a new week, the statewide numbers of positive tests and deaths for COVID-19 came in low, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The department reported Monday that 535 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. Seven new deaths were reported from the previous day.
That brings to 112,027 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
Locally, Noble County reported five new cases compared to Sunday, for a total of 886, the high for the four-county area. Steuben County had two new cases, reaching 369 total, which is the low for the area. LaGrange County was quiet, with no new cases. LaGrange now has a total of 630 cases overall.
A total of 3,287 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Total deaths from COVID-19 since March in the four-county area include Noble County at 32, LaGrange County at 11 and Steuben County at seven.
