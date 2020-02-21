AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will be offering new campus hours beginning March 15.
These hours were selected by examining the library’s use, projecting the community’s evolving needs and responding to community feedback. The historic Main Library will be open on Sundays during winter months for the first time.
Monday
• Main Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Genealogy Center, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Teen Library, 3:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday through Thursday
- Main Library, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Genealogy Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Teen Library, 3:30-7 p.m.
Friday
- Main Library, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Genealogy Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Teen Library 3:30-7 p.m.
Saturday
- Main Library, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Genealogy Center, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Teen Library, noon to 3 p.m.
Sunday (March through April)
- Main Library, 1-5 p.m.
- Genealogy Center, closed.
- Teen Library, closed.
A few notes for patrons:
• Start with a Clean Slate from March 15 to April 15 will forgive overdue fines for any items returned during that time. To qualify, items must have been checked out at an Eckhart Public Library location.
• If you have a current library card, you do not need to make any changes to your account.
• Any holds that were being picked up at Willennar Genealogy Center will be transferred to the historic Main Library starting March 15.
● Library cards will be available on March 15. Bring a current photo identification. If the address is not current on the identification, bring in proof of address. For more information about library card options, including subscriptions, visit epl.lib.in.us/library-card/.
