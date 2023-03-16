Fly-in, drive-in breakfast is March 25
AUBURN — A fly-in, drive-in breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, March 25 at the DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
Visitors are asked to come to the Vintage Clubhouse in hangar 2, gate 3.
Freewill donations will be accepted.
Indiana Medicaid to return
to normal operations
AUBURN — During the COVID-19 federal public health emergency, due to federal requirements, Indiana Medicaid members were able to keep their coverage without interruption.
The most recent federal spending bill ended Medicaid coverage protections, which means Indiana Medicaid will return to normal operations.
Eligibility redetermination actions will begin in April 2023, with a 12-month plan to return to normal operations.
Anyone who is currently in one of Indiana Medicaid’s health coverage programs, including the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect or traditional Medicaid, should take action now to help stay covered. Go to FSSABenefits.IN.gov or call 800-403-0864.
