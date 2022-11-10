Property taxes are due today
AUBURN — DeKalb County Treasurer Sandra Wilcox reminds taxpayers that that fall property taxes are due today for all DeKalb County property owners.
Check the back of your tax bill statement for the payment options that are available or visit lowtaxinfo.com/dekalbcounty.
Parcels that are unpaid after Nov. 10 are considered delinquent and additional penalties will apply.
If you have questions, contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The courthouse is closed for Veterans Day Friday.
