Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 8-11, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Evello Coker, 21, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. June 8 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation (burglary, a Level 5 felony).
Cesar Flores, 47, of the 700 block of Milton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10 p.m. June 8 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chad Shock, 49, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. June 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Colton Taylor, 22, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. June 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (auto theft, a Level 6 felony).
Caden Bowman, 23, of the 4300 block of S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. June 9 by Auburn Police on charges of battery and intimidation, both Level 5 felonies; and pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Brittany Garrett, 35, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Gabriel Humphrey, 23, of the 2800 block of Walton Street, Anderson, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class B misdemeanor.
Anthony Ward, 29, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. June 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Mario Sandingo, 25, of the 100 block of McIntyre Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. June 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Wilcox, 28, of the 2000 block of Walden Road, Auburn, was arrested at 2:05 p.m June 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
