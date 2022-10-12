AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County has announced Write-A-Will will take place Oct. 18 and 19 at 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
Write-A-Will is an event that will assist in getting started on making a simple will. For those who incorporate a charitable donation of any size to their will, their appointment will be free. Each 30-minute appointment must be scheduled in advance. Event hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Attorneys from Nugen Law, A Professional Corporation, and Lightner firm P.C. have donated their time and resources toward this event to help DeKalb County residents begin or amend their current wills.
For questions or to schedule a 30-minute appointment, contact the foundation at 925-0311, or email at info@cfdekalb.org.
The event is a collaboration between the Community Foundation DeKalb County, DeKalb County United Way, Nugen Law A Professional Corporation, Lightner Law Firm P.C., and the YMCA of DeKalb County.
