AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court from Friday through Wednesday.
Joshua Patton of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Justin Freudenberger of the 3700 block of C.R. 43, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $500. His driving license was restricted through May 31, 2021.
Lindsay B. Landis of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Luis M. Navedo of the 700 block of Dallas Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 180 days.
Justin F. Dunn of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Cody Nelson of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leonel G. Lopez Raymundo of the 4300 block of Reed Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Floriberta Rangel-Rodriguez of the 11000 block of East 425 South, Wolcottville, was fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Vernon Bobo II of the 2000 block of Fox Point Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 28 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Nicolas Stotelmyer of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, and one year of probation, for theft, a Level 6 felony.
