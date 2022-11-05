DeKalb County voters will head to the polls Tuesday to determine election races.
Polls will open at 6 a.m., and voting will continue until 6 p.m. at DeKalb County’s vote centers.
In the race for State Senate District 14 seat, Republican Tyler Johnson will face Democrat Zach Heimach.
In the race for the District 52 state representative seat in the Indiana House of Representatives, Republican incumbent Ben Smaltz faces Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
In a contest for the District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Jim Banks, a Republican, faces Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Incumbent Republican Todd Young will face Democrat Thomas McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak for U.S. senator.
DeKalb County Council member Amy Demske, a Republican, is being challenged by Libertarian Kevin Kreigh.
Voters also will determine election races for local school boards.
Voters in the DeKalb Central school district will select board members for two nonpartisan seats. Incumbent Greg Lantz is facing challengers JB Samuelson and Sarah Garman for the at-large seat. For the seat representing Grant and Richland townships, Tony Baker is challenging incumbent Tim Haynes.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district has two contested school board races. Board President Tamara Best is being challenged for her at-large seat by Luke Ice.
Matthew B. Freeze, Brianne Haiflich and Charles Ostman are seeking election to the Garrett City seat. That seat currently is held by Larry Getts, who chose not to file for re-election.
Other contested races on Tuesday’s ballot include:
• Republican Diego Morales, Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for secretary of state;
• Republican Tera Klutz, Democrat ZeNai Brooks and Libertarian John Schick for auditor of state; and
• Republican Daniel Elliot and Democrat Jessica McClellan for treasurer of state.
Several candidates for county offices are unopposed for re-election. They include incumbents Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm, Auditor Susan Sleeper, Assessor Sheila Stonebraker, County Commissioner William Hartman, and County Council members William VanWye, and Rick Ring — all Republicans.
Republican candidates who are unopposed and will be newly elected are Neal Blythe for Prosecuting Attorney, Brady Thomas for Sheriff, Jennie Short for Coroner and Rick Collins for County Council.
Early voting will be offered at the DeKalb County Office Building basement today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Other early voting opportunities will be at New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon; and the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, today, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On election day, DeKalb County voters can vote at any vote center in DeKalb County.
Vote center election day polling locations will be at the Ashley Community Center; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
