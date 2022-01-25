FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics has reported record-setting financial results for 2021, capped by a strong October-to-December quarter.
The company achieved a record $3.2 billion net income in 2021, with record net sales of $18.4 billion. That compared to 2020’s net income of $551 million on net sales of $9.6 billion.
The company also set records with 2021 fourth-quarter net sales of $5.3 billion and net income of $1.1 billion.
In response, SDI announced an additional performance-based, company-wide special compensation of approximately $21 million is being awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the exceptional annual performance, SDI also is making a fourth-quarter contribution of $10 million to the company’s charitable foundation.
“The team delivered a tremendous operational and financial performance during 2021,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Numerous individual operating and financial records were attained during the year. Across the company, our teams achieved best-in-class performance while keeping each other healthy and safe. I am proud to work alongside each of them.”
He added, “Domestic steel demand was strong throughout the year, supported most significantly by the construction, automotive and industrial sectors. Customer steel inventories also remained historically low, as steel supply was not sufficient to meet robust demand requirements during much of the year. This strong market environment drove significantly higher realized steel selling values.”
Millett said SDI’s steel operations in 2021 achieved record annual shipments of 11.2 million tons and record operating income of $4.4 billion. Its metals recycling and steel fabrication operations also achieved record 2021 annual operating incomes of $195 million and $365 million, respectively.
Steel Dynamics operates its original steel mill and a New Millennium Building Systems fabricating plant southwest of Butler. Its recycling operations include a station in Auburn.
The company said its fourth-quarter 2021 average external product selling price for steel operations increased by $112 from the third quarter to $1,662 per ton.
Compared to 2020, the average 2021 external product selling price for steel operations rose by $611 to $1,381 per ton. At the same time, the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company’s steel mills increased by $179 to $447 per ton.
During 2021, SDI paid cash dividends of $213 million to shareholders. It repurchased $1.1 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing 8% percent of its outstanding stock, while maintaining liquidity of over $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.
“We believe the market dynamics are in place for domestic steel consumption to further increase in 2022 when compared to 2021,” Millett said.
“Steel Dynamics is in a position of strength as we enter 2022,” he added. “We are ramping up operations at our new, state-of-the art, electric-arc-furnace flat roll steel mill located in Texas. We had planned to be further along with commissioning the hot side of the steel mill, but supply-chain and COVID challenges delayed the project by several weeks.”
Millett said he expects the new Texas mill to begin full operations before the end of February and ship around 2 million tons of steel this year. SDI reported costs of approximately $52 million in 2021 associated with the construction and startup of the Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.
The company’s stock price stood at $54.70 per share at the start of trading Tuesday. To date in 2022, it has reached a high about $67, falling into the $51 range Monday during the stock market’s slump before rebounding Monday afternoon.
Nucor, another steel industry with multiple plants in DeKalb County, is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.