Area communities
plan fireworks
Area communities are planning festivities and fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.
Area fireworks schedule:
Albion — Monday at dusk at the main Central Noble School Campus.
Angola — Tuesday at dark, Angola Commons Park.
Buck Lake Ranch — Tuesday.
Crooked Lake — Today.
Hamilton — Today at dark, Double H Farms, 7100 S. State Rd 1, Hamilton.
Garrett — Tuesday at dusk, Garrett High School.
Kendallville — Tuesday at dusk, with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in Bixler Lake Park West.
Lake James — Today, Pokagon State Park.
Rome City — Today, sponsored by Sylvan Lake Improvement Association.
Spencerville — Autism Awareness Supper and Fireworks event, today. A carry-in supper will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club. After supper, the gathering will head to the home of Robert and Tina Young, 7043 S.R. 1, for the fireworks. There will be handicap parking at the Youngs’ and overflow at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, with a shuttle to Youngs’.
Topeka — Tuesday at dark.
Wolcottville — Sunday, 9:50-10:50 p.m., Big Long Lake Association.
