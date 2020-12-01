AUBURN — Four area organizations received grants from the Community Foundation DeKalb County Tuesday as winners in the Giving Tuesday DeKalb campaign.
Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that began in 2012 as a day to encourage people to do good.
From the end of October through Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the community foundation could fundraise, with those raising the most money receiving unrestricted grants.
On Tuesday, foundation staff members surprised the winning organizations by showing up and delivering checks. The surprise deliveries were livestreamed on the foundation’s Facebook page.
Junior Achievement Serving East/Central DeKalb raised the most money — $20,000 — and received a $5,000 grant from the foundation.
“We want to thank the community foundation for putting on such a great event and giving us an opportunity to raise funds for an awesome cause,” said JA board President Mark VandeVelde, who accepted the check.
He noted that despite challenges faced in 2020, JA has been able to continue to provide its programs to students that focus on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness.
St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc., came in second place, raising over $10,000 and receiving a grant for $3,000. Grace Caswell accepted the grant on behalf of St. Martin’s.
“Our greatest need is for time and for talent. Our organization’s heartbeat comes from our volunteers,” Caswell said.
She said the clinic always is accepting financial donations, which ensure its services are provided free to its patients.
United Way of DeKalb County raised the third-highest amount — a total of $4,750 — and received a $2,000 grant from the foundation. Executive Director Tyler Cleverly accepted the surprise check.
“Without our donors we couldn’t do anything we do,” Cleverly said. “Obviously they understand the mission and are trying to improve the lives of DeKalb County … It’s awesome.”
Cleverly said United Way’s goal is to continue to help with COVID-19 relief in the community.
Originally, the foundation had planned to award three grants, but in a surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon, it presented a fourth check, in the amount of $500, to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Other organizations that participated in Giving Tuesday DeKalb were: Acres Land Trust; DeKalb County Outdoor Theater; DeKalb’s VOICE; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center; Garrett Junior Achievement; Northeastern Center Community Mental Health; Easterseals RISE Inc.; Shelter Ministries Inc.; Eckhart Public Library; and the YMCA of DeKalb County. A total of $49,072 was raised among all participants.
“We are incredibly impressed and very, very proud,” foundation office manager Taiylor Hollis said of the organizations’ fundraising efforts. “Especially in 2020, they weren’t able to meet face-to-face with donors. They were very innovative and creative. We’d really expected to raise around $10,000. We raised four times that.”
In addition to this year’s campaign, Hollis said, the foundation has committed to two more years of Giving Tuesday DeKalb.
