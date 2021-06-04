WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district’s summer food service program is providing free meals throughout the community for children ages 1-18, distributing breakfast and lunch meal bundles on Mondays. Pickup locations will be open from 4-6 p.m.
Meal bundles can be picked up at:
• Ashley Smiley Park under the water tower;
• Waterloo Elementary School door 2;
• McKenney-Harrison Elementary School door 13; and
• Westedge Community at the south shelter.
Locations will operate in a drive-through manner, and all bundles will be distributed through an open window or into the vehicle’s trunk.
All meal bundles will contain a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches. There is a limit of one bundle per week per child. Children are not required to be in attendance, but the district will be collecting children’s names and school of enrollment.
Adults over age 18 may purchase a breakfast for $2, a lunch for $4, or a weekly bundle for $30. Only cash is accepted at the pickup location.
Meal distribution will continue through the week of Aug. 2.
Anyone with questions may contact food service director Ashlee Shroyer at AShroyer@DeKalbCentral.net.
