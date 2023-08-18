AUBURN — Two Auburn men are facing criminal charges in a case involving an 8-year-old juvenile and his 9-year-old brother, where the 8-year-old allegedly took a gun and fired it in the vicinity of J.R. Watson Elementary School when numerous students were playing outside on the playground in May.

Randal Hall, 59, of the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard, is charged with permitting a child to possess a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, in DeKalb Superior Court I.

