AUBURN — Two Auburn men are facing criminal charges in a case involving an 8-year-old juvenile and his 9-year-old brother, where the 8-year-old allegedly took a gun and fired it in the vicinity of J.R. Watson Elementary School when numerous students were playing outside on the playground in May.
Randal Hall, 59, of the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard, is charged with permitting a child to possess a firearm, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, in DeKalb Superior Court I.
He is accused of knowingly, intentionally or permitting the 8-year-old to possess a firearm while aware of a substantial risk that the boy would use the firearm to commit a felony and failed to make reasonable efforts to prevent the use of a firearm by the child to commit a felony.
He also is accused of placing the 8-year-old and his 9-year-old brother in a situation that endangered their lives or health while in his care.
George Davis, 74, of the 1100 block of Essex Drive, is charged in DeKalb Superior Court I with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He is accused of placing the 8-year-old in a situation that endangered the boy’s life or health while in his care.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed Aug. 11 by Auburn Police Department detective Adam Barton, on May 26, the Auburn Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Essex Drive and Golden Hawk Drive in reference to a juvenile discharging a firearm in the area. Prior to police arrival, an adult took the loaded Sig Sauer 9 mm handgun from the juvenile.
Upon arrival, the 8-year-old juvenile was detained and taken to meet with the Department of Child Services and juvenile probation.
According to the affidavit, the 8-year-old and his 9-year-old brother both have been in trouble while attending J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn. They both allegedly have caused problems at school with teachers, staff and other students. It was reported that the 9-year-old has threatened to shoot a teacher and served suspensions, but had since resumed attending school. The 8-year old no longer attends J.R. Watson due to disciplinary reasons and now attends another school, the affidavit said.
On May 26, Hall worked from home to stay with the 8-year-old. According to the affidavit, at the time of the alleged incident, Hall lived in the 1100 block of Cabriolet Boulevard in Auburn. The boy left the residence on his bike and rode to the residence of Davis in the 1100 block of Essex Drive, Auburn, the affidavit said.
Davis and his wife were both home but were sitting on the back patio. The boy rummaged through their belongings and located the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun in an unlocked drawer in Davis’ nightstand, Barton said. The boy took the firearm without permission and departed the residence, according to the affidavit.
Davis’ daughter said that she has expressed her concern to Davis regarding the irresponsible storage of Davis’ firearm and the possibility of the boy finding the weapon, Barton said in the affidavit.
The boy rode his bicycle down the street to a small woodlot, went into the woodlot and discharged the firearm twice, Barton said. The woodlot is near the intersection of Essex Drive and Golden Hawk Drive.
Baron said it is believed that the first projectile was fired in a northbound direction, in the direction of two witnesses. It was not determined where the projectile came to rest. The second projectile was shot into the ground near the boy’s foot, Barton added.
“The woodlot is surrounded by houses on three sides and an elementary school to the south,” Barton said in the affidavit.
“There were three witnesses in the area, all north of the location. J.R. Watson Elementary School property is approximately 50 yards to the south of that intersection. The playground had numerous students playing outside when (the boy) shot the firearm,” Barton added.
Barton said the boy has admitted he has caused problems at school with teachers and fellow students. He admitted that he has learned to use profanities from his cell phone, which he yells and cusses at teachers. He admitted that he learned to shoot handguns from an uncle, and that he took the firearm without permission, according to the affidavit.
A review of school files for the boy document he has battered his teachers, battered classmates, spit on a teacher, urinated on the school floor, damaged school property and used vulgar language on a regular basis, Barton said. He also has threatened to bring knives to school and has threatened to kill his teachers, the affidavit said.
The school file of the boy’s 9-year-old brother documented that he has threatened to shoot and “murder” his teacher and/or classmates, has brought knives to school, vandalized school property and spit water on a classmate, Barton said in the affidavit.
Barton said he spoke with several people who lived in the same neighborhood as Hall and was told that the boys are rarely supervised when outside, have vandalized property, entered dwellings without consent and have threatened to kill other children.
Several neighbors said Hall and his wife do not take complaints seriously and continue to allow the boys to roam the neighborhood unsupervised, Barton said in the affidavit.
Barton said he interviewed Hall, who admitted he is aware of the delinquent actions of both boys.
A summons for each man, citing them to appear for an initial hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I on Aug. 28 was issued Aug. 11. The summons for Davis was returned as having been served on Aug. 16. The summons for Hall was returned as not served, with the notation that he had moved from the Cabriolet Boulevard address. Another summons for Hall at the Northgate Boulevard address was issued Aug. 14.
