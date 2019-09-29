Participating on an school’s academic team, such as Academic Super Bowl, gives students the opportunity to learn material beyond what is taught in the classroom and showcase their academic talents, area academic team coaches agree.
At Angola High School, about 30-35 students participate in Academic Super Bowl. It is open to any student who is not failing a class, team coach Chris Opper said.
“They get the opportunity to learn teamwork and learn stuff that they aren’t learning in the classroom,” Opper said of participating on an academic team. “They get the chance to show the world just how smart they really are.”
DeKalb Middle School Academic Super Bowl coach Tiffany Utnage said she sees students who participate in the activity gain confidence in their personal ability.
“A lot of these kids are kids that need a group to belong to,” she said. “They talk about academic things. It’s very neat to hear their conversations.”
This year, Indiana students will have the opportunity to participate in two new academic competitions. The Indiana Association of School Principals, which sponsors activities including Spell Bowl, Science Bowl, Math Bowl and Academic Super Bowl competitions, will add to its lineup of evens for 2019-2020.
At the high school level, IASP will sponsor an area and state Quiz Bowl Tournament, and at the elementary, middle and high school levels, it will sponsor Future Problem Solving.
IASP describes the new Quiz Bowl as a fast-paced, buzzer competition in which teams of four players compete to answer questions that cover academic subjects including history, literature, science, fine arts, current events, culture, sports, and more. Schools are permitted to field one team apiece.
In Future Problem Solving, each competition has four possible events that take students through a six-step problem solving process. It teaches critical and creative thinking, as well as decision-making skills.
Each year, the Future Problem Solving Program International creates a list of four topics with suggested readings, and it creates a future problem scenario for each of the four topics.
Global Issues Problem Solving challenges teams of four students to work together using the six-step problem-solving process to respond to a future problem scenario created by the Future Problem Solving Program International.
In Community Problem Solving, individuals or teams of students work together to address the needs of their own communities through creation of community service projects.
Scenario Writing challenges individual students to create their own, original scenarios based on one of the four topics of the season.
In Scenario Performance, individual students present their own original scenarios in an oral storytelling contest.
While area schools currently are not signed up to participate in the new events, some say it is something they would consider in the future.
East Noble High School has several academic teams and probably will be gaining more with the introduction of the two new competitions, said coach Emily Savage.
“There have been little discussions about these new competitions, with our focus on the upcoming competition seasons for Academic Super Bowl and Spell Bowl. Our Academic Super Bowl team has made one appearance at state in the previous years, and we are very excited for the 2019-2020 competition season. East Noble High School’s Spell Bowl team has been extremely successful in past years with competing at state, and has consistently placed in the top three for our competition class,” Savage said.
“We hope to make a return appearance to state in the next few competition seasons. These academic teams have been growing in numbers, specifically the Academic Super Bowl teams,” she said. “With the content variety it has to offer, it attracts more students. This year’s theme, ‘The Roaring Twenties’ is also a huge motivating factor for students to participate.”
Savage said academic teams often cover content not reached in the general education classes, so they offer a great place to deepen content knowledge and explore other interests.
“With these new competitions being introduced, I have no doubt that East Noble will form teams to participate,” Savage said.
Opper said at Angola, students are in so many different activities, he did not believe they would have time for the additional events this year.
DeKalb Middle School Principal Matt Vince said student interest drives much of what is offered in the way of clubs and activities.
At DeKalb Middle School, students are encouraged to be part of groups, and participating in after-school academic teams and activities helps meet that goal, said director of student services Raihanne Garrett
“We try to give as many opportunities for students to participate with friends after school as we can,” Vince said.
This spring, the school will field an Academic Super Bowl team, and while it is not registered to participate in the two new IASP offerings, it will look at those opportunities in the future, Vince said.
Vince said academic teams give students the chance to showcase their academic skills above and beyond what they do in the classroom, just as students with athletic or musical abilities are able to show off their talents on a sports team or performance stage.
Also new this year, DeKalb Middle School school will field a robotics competition team. Students will be issued a challenge and build a robot to meet that challenge, Garrett said.
Other academic extracurricular activities offered at the middle school include science fair, Spell Bowl, book clubs and a guitar club, where students create and build their own guitars and learn to play them, Garrett said.
J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn participates in Math Bowl and Spell Bowl, said Principal Pam Shoemaker. Spell Bowl is offered to fourth- and fifth-grade students who excel in language arts. J.R. Watson has entered two teams this year with 10 students per team, Shoemaker said.
“Students learn to spell 750 words that are very challenging and expand their vocabulary as they learn new words that they can use in conversation. The words selected for Spell Bowl change each year. The competition consists of eight rounds where individual team members have the opportunity to write and spell seven words,” Shoemaker said.
Math Bowl is also offered to fourth- and fifth-grade students who excel in math, Shoemaker said.
Students learn and practice various math skills including algebra, geometry and other higher-level mathematical skills. Each year the mathematical focus for the competition changes, Shoemaker explained. The competition is made up of eight multiple-choice questions varying in difficulty. Questions are based on The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Publication Curriculum and Evaluation Standards for School Mathematics. J.R. Watson will be registering two teams of approximately 20-30 students.
“J.R. Watson has had great experiences with both Math Bowl and Spell Bowl. We see these as great opportunities to challenge our high-ability students,” Shoemaker added.
DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner emphasized the value of academic competition teams. The school participates in Spell Bowl, Academic Super Bowl and fields teams in TechFest and Speech competitions, as well as offering a wide variety of academic clubs, he said
“Academic teams are very important, as it allows for our students to showcase their knowledge or talents outside of the classroom. Through these competitions, it teaches students how to compete with their peers on a team, utilize problem-solving skills, develop critical-thinking skills, and creates involvement with the school for students.
“Students are very interested in these events and spend countless hours outside of the school day to prepare for their competition. DeKalb High School doesn’t have any plans to compete in Quiz Bowl or Future Problem Solving competitions at this time, but if students were interested in these competitions, we would find a way to support their desire to compete in the upcoming years. Extracurricular and co-curricular opportunities create opportunities for students to further their learning or develop skills that will carry on with them after they leave DeKalb High School.”
