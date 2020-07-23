SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Covered Bridge Restoration Committee will host a fish fry and auction on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Spencerville Community Club.
The supper will feature a meal of fish or chicken strips, fries, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, drink and dessert for a freewill offering. There will be a silent auction from 4-6 p.m. A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
To go-dinner orders will be available. To place orders, call Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
