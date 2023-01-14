WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday voted to hire Jonathan Clingan as the director and instructor of DeKalb High School’s new manufacturing academy, Baron Advanced Manufacturing.
The board approved moving forward with the planning and implementation of a manufacturing academy in the high school in conjunction with Purdue University and IN-Mac, Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center, in May.
Participating with local manufacturing businesses, the manufacturing academy will offer work-based learning opportunities and internships for students.
The academy will be launched at the high school in the fall of 2023.
Superintendent Steve Teders said eight applicants were considered for the director and instructor position. Business partners, school board members and district staff participated in the interviews.
“Mr. Clingan brings a broad range of experiences spanning over the past 25 years in manufacturing and teaching,” Teders said.
“His roles have included an automated material handling system equipment engineer, manufacturing engineer, electrical and controls engineering manager, and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech Community College.”
The board approved a 200-day teacher contract for a total annual salary of $81,352. The contract will take effect July 1 for the 2023-24 school year.
Salary and benefits will be paid through grant dollars received by the district. The position will be part of the teacher bargaining unit.
Teders said since the steering committee still is planning and coordinating for the launch of BAM in the fall, there will be a need for Clingan to work on various days from his approval to the end of June. During the transition period, Teders recommended that Clingan receive his hourly rate for the hours approved. The cost will be covered by grant money.
“We are fortunate to have such an experienced candidate, and truly, we had broad experienced candidates throughout this entire process and I think we’ve gained some volunteers from that process — candidates who said, ‘Hey, if I don’t get the job or if I’m not the right fit, I still want to be involved in some way.’ We heard that from more than one candidate during this process,” Teders added.
Teders said five local companies now have partnered with the school district with a commitment to provide internships for students in the program. They are: Auburn Manufacturing of Auburn; Charleston Metal Products of Waterloo; Metal Technologies of Auburn; Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing of Auburn; and Rieke Corporation of Auburn.
“DeKalb Central applauds the commitment from the private sector in creating real world opportunities for our students,” Teders said.
“I just know how hard everyone’s worked at developing this program, from administration and all of our community partners. I just really appreciate everyone making this happen for our students,” said board member Valerie Armstrong.
“I think the district did a great job filling this need for our community, for our employers in the community,” said board president Greg Lantz.
“I think this will serve well for our students and hopefully help retain some top talent and keep them from leaving DeKalb County and keep them home here.”
“I think this has just snowballed from our initial presentation into something that I can’t wait to see where it goes. This is really exciting,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
Also Thursday night:
• The board appointed Nora Schwartz to the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees. Her term will expire Jan. 31, 2027. She will replace Lisa Conrad, who has served the maximum four consecutive terms that is currently allowed by Indiana State Statute.
• The board accepted $1,000 James Foundation Grant a Day 2023 awards to Kelly Hudson for sensory manipulatives for DeKalb Middle School students; Ashley Johnson, a new high school business fair; and Randy Lemish for additional equipment for the high school winter percussion ensemble.
The board also accepted a $5,000 grant from Tempus Technologies. The funds will be used to offset expenses incurred to increase equipment and participation in computer science programs.
• The board has received $6,050 in donations since the last board meeting Dec. 20. Recipients include the DeKalb High School Scholarship Fund, science fair, Country Meadow Elementary playground and Tools for Teachers.
• The board accepted a conflict of interest statement from board member Heather Krebs. Conflict of interest statements are completed by any board member with such a situation to remain compliant with Indiana Code and local school board policy. Krebs’ husband, Cole, is employed by the school district.
• The board approved a resolution authorizing the carrying forward of appropriations from the 2022 Operations Fund budget to the 2023 Operations Fund budget. The items listed, totaling $1,055,808, are projects that were not completed during the 2022 budget year, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider explained. Passage of the resolution would allow expenditures from these funds during 2023, or provide the board with the opportunity to reduce the appropriations not needed in 2023, Snider said.
• During discussion on the legislation season, Krebs noted the Indiana Senate and House convened on Monday.
“We’ll be getting some of our initial reports on some of the bills that have been filed. I know they’ve been coming fast and furious,” she said.
“If there’s something you feel strongly about, please reach out to your legislators and let them know how you feel about it and how it affects us here locally.”
“I think the community needs to understand this. One of the potentials is out there for the state legislature to make school board members be optional to choose a party ... to declare a party,” Lantz said.
“If that is passed and they choose that option and if there is a vacancy for whatever reason and that person is affiliated with a party, it would go back to the local party that that person is affiliated with to determine who’s a school board member. I’ve voiced my concern and my stance and I would encourage everybody, whatever side of the fence you’re on. I believe that we should remain non-partisan and continue down that path. But that’s an important subtopic of conversation. I think it brought it up mandatory last year and it died ... and hopefully it will have the same fate this year.”
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: high school custodian Christian Kelsey; high school cheer coach Shayla Vance; high school assistant football coach Jacob Thompson; and high school assistant cheer coach Nicole Deller.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school long-term substitute teacher Kari Ackerman; Country Meadow food service manager Kris Ray; County Meadow secretary Pauletta Castle; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School custodian Mike Davis; and food service substitute Terri Morr.
