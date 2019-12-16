AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are not budging from their ban against cellphones in the courthouse at Auburn.
Two elected officials pleaded with the commissioners to reconsider at a meeting Monday.
“I have no intention of relaxing the cellphone policy,” Commissioners President Don Grogg responded after a 40-minute discussion.
“It’s not something that just DeKalb County is doing,” Commissioner Jackie Rowan said about the phone ban. She said the Steuben County courthouse in Angola has had a no-phone policy for a long time.
Only Commissioner William Hartman expressed any doubts about the policy, which has been in place since July 1.
Sheriff David Cserep II praised the work of his courthouse security officers.
County Assessor Sheila Stonebraker approached the commissioners to request a change.
“I don’t understand what the reason is that cellphones are not allowed in here,” Stonebraker said.
She related an incident she witnessed last week, when an elderly man was turned away from the courthouse entrance because he was carrying his phone.
“He looked up at me, tears rolling down his cheeks,” as the man walked slowly and with difficulty in returning his phone to his car, Stonebraker said. “He said this is the stupidest place he’s ever seen.”
Later, she added, “There has to be a little bit of compassion, and with that guy, there was not.”
Stonebraker said, “I don’t think the public is being treated properly as they’re trying to come into this building to take care of business.” She added, “I don’t think a day goes by that I don’t hear people bellyaching about the way it is, and what you’ve got to go through to get in here.”
The man Stonebraker saw had come to the courthouse for business in the county treasurer’s office, she said.
County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox joined in the discussion.
“I think we really need to reevaluate” the phone ban, Wilcox said.
During fall tax collections, Wilcox said, her staff recorded more than 50 complaints about the security rules before they stopped counting.
“We took a lot of abuse … they were just venting,” she said about citizens.
Grogg and Rowan said the commissioners are considering the installation of small, “pigeonhole” lock boxes where elderly or disabled people could store their phones while in the courthouse, instead of returning them to their vehicles.
Cserep said he would obtain prices for the lock boxes by Friday.
Commissioners also are ordering a microphone and speaker to improve communication between security officers, who are behind bulletproof glass, and people entering the courthouse security cubicle.
“We’ve got to have courthouse security. They don’t need phones in here. Judges requested that,” Grogg said. He added that a cellphone can be altered to make a firearm.
“What’s the odds of somebody walking in here with a cellphone modified into a gun?” Hartman asked. He said until the lockboxes are installed, security officers have to be compassionate with handicapped people and make exceptions.
Grogg said it would be difficult to maintain a security policy if officers make exceptions.
“The biggest reason for no cellphones was because two times in the courts this year, somebody was live-streaming … the court session, and you cannot do that,” Cserep said.
“If it’s the courts that have an issue with it, let them monitor that upstairs,” Wilcox said about phones. The county’s three courtrooms are on the top floor of the building.
Cserep said he would need two extra officers to enforce a cellphone ban for only the courts area.
“Our courthouse security here is the least cumbersome of most of the courthouse securities I have seen,” Cserep said.
“I am more than happy and pleased with the way my deputies are handling the situation. … They are doing the right thing, and they are doing it with compassion,” the sheriff said.
“They’re to assist any person coming here that needs assistance to do so,” Cserep added. He said security officers now have a wheelchair available at their station.
Cserep said he is open to suggestions for improving the security process.
Wilcox and Stonebraker suggested placing outdoor signs about the cellphone ban that people can see before they reach the entrance.
Stonebraker said the cubicle for people entering the building should be the closer to the security officers than the exit chamber.
“It’s like it’s backwards. I never thought about it. But why didn’t the people who installed it think about it?” Hartman responded.
Stonebraker also mentioned that county employees can bypass the security checks in the Noble County Courthouse.
“Employees who are unhappy in their jobs are as much a risk as anybody from the public,” said county attorney James McCanna. “We went so long without having courthouse security, and we had so many people upset” about the lack of security until it was installed, he said.
Cserep related two instances when people with handguns have been turned away from the courthouse entrance since checks began. In one incident, a man threw his gun at the scanning cubicle bulletproof wall. That led to commissioners ordering a security camera that is to be installed.
Cserep warned that everyone would use the proposed lockboxes, not just elderly and handicapped people, and said they might put weapons inside them as well as cellphones.
The sheriff reported that approximately 20,000 people have gone through the security scanner in the last six weeks.
Considering the number of complaints, he said, “Our track record’s pretty good.”
