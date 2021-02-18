AUBURN — Ever wondered what is upstairs in all those downtown Auburn buildings?
On Saturday, participants will have the chance to see downtown Auburn like never before, as several downtown spaces not normally open to the public will be available to tour as part of “Upstairs Downtown Auburn."
The self-guided walking tour of select properties around downtown Auburn featuring unique spaces is part of We Love Auburn Month activities.
Tickets cost $10 to tour five locations and will be available on the day of event at any tour location.
Tour-goers will see spaces of all kinds, learn about their unique history and gain an understanding of the importance of downtown revitalization and preservation.
Tour locations are: Nugen Law, 221 S. Main St.; Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St.; The (Historic) Auburn Hotel, 301 S. Main St.; Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St.; and Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St.
The Willennar Genealogy Center has proved the historical information for the event.
Annual Sponsors for We Love Auburn Month are: City of Auburn, Tempus Technologies, Beacon Credit Union, Credent Wealth Management, Ambassador Enterprises, Auburn Hardwood Molding and DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
