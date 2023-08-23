HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Tony Cassel Monday updated the school board on facilities improvement projects that are either completed or in the final stages.
Cassel reported that the track project is now done, and the elementary heating ventilation and air conditioning project is coming to a close.
The solar field transformer was delivered Monday and work continues on that project with an activation date of the end of August, Cassel said.
Also Monday the board approved several personnel transactions. Beverly Ott and Heidi Gaff were hired as kitchen personnel. Shannon Grace was hired as a new kindergarten teacher, Jacquelyn Bowers was hired as a social studies and Spanish teacher and Mandy Dirks was hired as an instructional assistant. The board also approved a daily stipend of $40 for the preschool instructional assistant who also drives the bus to pick up and drop off students.
The board voted to register the district’s preschool with the Indiana Department of Education.
The board voted to approve a Meet and Confer policy between the school district and the Hamilton Classroom Teacher Association. This allows discussions to continue and for productive and collaborative dialog, Cassel explained.
“Discussions are no longer required due to a new law this summer, but we value the input of our teachers and want to continue. This just codifies that stance”
The board agreed to proceed with purchasing two seats for the DeKalb County Change Academy in the event that it would need to utilize them. The program supports an alternative-to-expulsion education program for students in grades 6-12.
