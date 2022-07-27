AUBURN — Residents of DeKalb County and the City of Auburn will soon have a new tasting room offering something unique and different.
The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals granted approval to Tom and Candy Cupka, owners of Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery, to open a small boutique tasting room on their property at 819 N. Indiana Ave. The tasting room at the Cupka’s production facility at their residence will be used for private tastings.
The Cupkas, however, have bigger plans as they are planning on opening a larger tasting room at 112 N. Main St., next to Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room after the first of the year.
Tom said the downtown tasting room will showcase products with local honey and include an artisans area.
“We are targeting an opening in February,” he said.
The Cupkas are waiting on approval from the state to open the downtown meadery.
The Cupkas specialize in making meads from quality honey sourced from local producers. Just like beer and wine, mead is unique to itself and categorized separately. It is commonly referred to as “honey wine,” but is not technically wine, as by definition wine is made from fermenting fruit. Mead is made from fermenting honey.
Traditional meads are produced with three ingredients: honey, water and yeasts. Non-traditional mead variants explore the additions of fruit and spies in order to flavor the meads. The fermenting process is 8-12 months.
The Cupkas have been brewing since 2016.
The property on Indiana Avenue is zoned light industrial, which the board of zoning appeals found fitting for the tasting room at the Cupkas’ residence.
The BZA also gave approval to Jeff Bassett, representing Cyan Properties LLC., who was requesting a variance of use for a property at 110 W. 12th St. The first floor of the residence will be utilized as office space for the adjacent Bassett Office Supply. The second floor of the building will continue to be utilized as an apartment.
The city’s staff report said the proposed use is compatible with the current uses in the neighborhood. The area is currently zoned as a traditional residential district.
