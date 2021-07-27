WATERLOO — The Heffelfinger Farms Charity Cornhole Tournament will take place Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the CCC in Waterloo.
The event will benefit the Fort Wayne Children's Foundation, with 80% of proceeds returning to DeKalb County and 20% directed to the general foundation fund.
The foundation serves the greater Fort Wayne metropolitan area and surrounding counties by raising funds and contributing to agencies involved in and dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect ad to counseling and treating abused children and their families.
The regular tournament team entry fee is $40. Custom-made boards will be returned to the owners after the event or can be donated to be raffled off. The deadlines for having boards made is Aug. 20. Sponsorships and donations will be accepted and all donations valued at $100 and above will come with a free team entry into the tournament.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Josh Heffelfinger at joshheffelfinger198@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.