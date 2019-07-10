Officers arrest 18
AUBURN — Local police officers made 18 arrests from June 30 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County jail records.
Diana Myers, 48, of Bateman Road, Hamilton, was arrested June 30 at 11:25 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffery Martin, 25, of the 5400 block of Highview Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 2 at 12:25 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy , a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathan Healy, 34, of the 200 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested July 2 at 4:53 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging him with residential entry, a Level 6 felonym an battery a Class A misdemeanor.
Allen Johnson, 26, of the 1000 block of West Maple Street, Waterloo, was arrested July 2 at 11:53 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony, and theft, a Level 6 felony.
John Gresko, 36, of the 6700 block of Goldenrod Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 3 at 10:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Richard Hardesty, 24, of the 4000 block of Lille Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 3 at 10:34 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating without ever having a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tessa Kaney, 29, of the 7600 block of Cold Springs Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 4 at 4:26 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shay Greuter, 41, of the 700 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested July 4 at 10:30 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Ian Belville, 23, of the 900 block of Stuart Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested July 4 at 6:58 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Blake Wilcoxson, 27, of the 6700 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested July 4 at 8:19 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Elizabeth Cox, 31, of the 100 block of Tip Top Street, Corunna, was arrested Friday at 2:20 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeisah Bany, 23, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested Friday at 5:34 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor
Jeremy Slone, 38, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested Saturday at 8:11 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Branden Cunningham, 26, of the 500 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested Sunday at 2:51 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of refusal to identify self, a Class C misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jimmy Dick, 46, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested Sunday at 4:51 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ethan Gayhart, 18, of the 7300 block of East C.R. 250N, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday at 9:21 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of Illegal consumption, transportation or possession of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Destiny Adkins, 20, of the 100 block of East Gault Street, Atwood, was arrested Sunday at 11:05 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyla Miller, 20, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested Sunday at 11:05 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Star Speicher, 19, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday at 11:05 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.