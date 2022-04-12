WATERLOO — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met April 9 in the Community Room at the Waterloo Public Library.
Regent Nancy Brickley opened the meeting with the ritual and the Pledge of Allegiance, with Chaplain Janice Dantzer assisting. A thank you letter from the Willennar Genealogy Center was shared for the chapter’s two-year gift subscription of the American Spirit. The magazine focuses on historical events, biographies of notable patriots, people, antiques, collections and historic sites.
Karen Bash submitted the minutes, and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Registrar Liz Chmiel gave an update about applications that are pending. The business meeting consisted of work relative to the planning for the Northeast District Meeting which will be hosted on Aug. 3 by the John Houlton Chapter.
The program, “Exploring DAR Projects” was given by Anderson, Dantzer and Karen Bash. Each told how chapter funds are used and for what purpose. Dantzer talked about the State Regent’s Project which is designated each year at convention, various programs designed for veterans, including counseling and medical care, and Indiana DAR’s historic sites.
Bash reviewed the Madonna of the Trails, one of 12 statues in 12 states from Maryland to California along the National Old Trails Road, Scribbner’s House in New Albany, and Colonel Augustin de La Balme near Columbia City. Other sites are the Brookville Stone House, Elton Memorial Home in Crawfordsville, the Caroline Scott Harrison House in Indianapolis and the William Henry Harrison Mansion in Vincennes. Bash also told of the Indiana Room in Washington, D.C., which features a parlor of the 1930s.
Anderson discussed the State Regent’s P_roject, the President General’s project, and specifically the Guardian Trust Fund, a $30 million investment project to restore, preserve, and maintain Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. She also shared information about advertisements in the DAR magazine.
Brickley thanked Lisa Conrad and Alice Richards for their refreshments. She reminded members about the state convention and the chapter’s next meeting on May 14, at 10:15 a.m. at the Waterloo Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.